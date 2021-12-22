As Chiefs struggle with COVID, what does it mean for Sunday’s game against Steelers?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Although it’s the position of the Kansas City Chiefs that Sunday’s game will go forward as scheduled, some fans aren’t so sure.

That’s because all this week they’ve seen NFL games get rescheduled and played at unique timeslots — all due to COVID outbreaks on other teams.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Chiefs have 12 players on the reserve/COVID list, including stars like tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Last Thursday fans witnessed Kelce make the game-winning play. A few days later they learned he had been placed on the COVID list.

On Wednesday, FOX4 spoke to fans at the stadium as playoff tickets went on sale.

“The first thing that I thought of was the picture of Mahomes hugging Kelce, saying ‘I love you.’ So that worried me a little bit. But I’m hoping he’s gotten his booster,” Chiefs fan Kaila Kirch said.

“I really think that they’re going to get healthy, but at the least if they don’t, I’m hoping they postpone it until Tuesday,” Kirch said.

While it’s unclear what may happen, the NFL and players union likely will not completely cancel any games. Whether that makes it more or less likely the game will be rescheduled is unclear, making for tough pre-game analysis for longtime fans.

For now, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that he’s had no conversations with the league about moving the game.

There’s also a question on what playoff games will look like for fans this season.

New Wednesday in Buffalo, Bills fans age 5-11 now have to show proof of at least one COVID vaccine dose. Those over the age of 12 already need to provide proof of full vaccination for entry.

A spokesperson for the Chiefs told FOX4 the organization doesn’t have any changes to announce now about vaccinations or masking for fans, neither of which are currently required at Arrowhead Stadium. But the team will reevaluate closer to the playoffs.