Closings and Delays
Ulysses USD 214

Beginning Thursday, ACC Tournament to play out remaining games with no fans in attendance

Sports

by: WNCN-TV

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Starting with Thursday’s games, the remainder of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament will be played without fans, according to a statement issued by the league Wednesday night.

NCAA President Mark Emmert announced earlier on Wednesday that the NCAA Tournament would be played without fans after a recommendation from the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel.

Beginning Thursday, the remaining games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators, student-athletes’ guests, broadcast media, and credentialed media members present, the statement said.

The ACC had said earlier on Wednesday it intended on continuing as planned.

Thursday’s games begin at 12:30 p.m. with Florida State vs. Miami. Duke and North Carolina State are also set for a rubber match after the two split their regular-season meetings.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories