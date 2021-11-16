Bethel College head football coach taking over at Friends

NORTH NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Bethel College Head Football Coach Terry Harrison has resigned from his position at Bethel College to take the reins in Wichita at Friends University.

“We are excited to welcome Terry to Friends University as our new head football coach,” said Rob Ramseyer, VP of Athletics at Friends University. “In talking to him, I think the thing I am most excited about is he gets who we are because it is who he is. He fits. He understands our mission and what we want to do as a University and athletic department. He is going to win here but even more so he will impact lives far beyond the field.”

Coach Harrison finished his tenure with the Threshers with a record of 29-14, ranking as high as number 10 and making an appearance in the NAIA National Playoffs.

Coach Harrison breathed life into our football program when he took a huge risk four years ago to come to Bethel,” said Director of Athletics Tony Hoops.

“I am beyond grateful for the last four years at Bethel College,” Harrison said. “Our administration, staff, and players have created a ‘big time’ program. Words can’t express how thankful I am for the families that chose to build this program into what it is today. I’ve never been more proud of anything as a coach.”

Harrison finished his tenure at Bethel in 2021 ranked third in the nation in total offense, rushing for 5,390 yards, and a defense that allowed only 92 yards per game.

Under his oversight in 2018, the Threshers averaged over 274 rushing yards per game, good for third in the nation. A big part of this was Harrison’s installation of the flexbone offense, which utilizes the run game heavily.

Harrison built on his strong rushing attack the following 2019 season, finishing at 8-3, and ranked #24 in the NAIA. His team rushed for over 4,000 on the season, averaging 371 yards per game.

“This program was built on Christian character, work ethic, and discipline, which will carry the program through this time of transition,” Hoops said.

A search for the next head football coach will begin immediately.