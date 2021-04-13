Bethel College football team eyes up NAIA postseason run

WICHITA, Kan. – Ryleigh Buck’s go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the sixth was enough to deny Kansas City an upset of No. 25 Wichita State Tuesday night, as the Shockers held on 4-3 at Wilkins Stadium

Wichita State (29-5) extended its winning streak to a season-best 10 straight and also gave head coach Kristi Bredbenner her 600th career win. The same day Wichita State entered the NFCA Top 25, Kansas City had plans to spoil that achievement, but the long ball came through once again. The Shockers tacked on three more home runs on the night, running their season tally to 71.

Caitlin Bingham (7-1) got the starting nod in the circle and pitched 6.0 innings, allowing three runs on nine hits. She walked zero and struck out four. Bailey Lange registered her fourth save of the season, pitching the final frame. She retired the only three batters she faced.

Bailee Nickerson homered for the second straight game, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBI. Buck’s home run proved to be the deciding factor on a night she went 2-for-3. Bailey Urban added two hits, one of them being a double.

Addison Barnard added her 17th home run of the season, which moved her into sole possession of first place on the single season home run chart at Wichita State. She entered the game tied with Cacy Williams (16 in 2014).

It didn’t take long for Barnard to crush her record-breaking home run. She put a 2-2 pitch over the right field wall to give the Shockers an early 1-0 lead. Nickerson pushed it to 2-0 after ripping an RBI single up the middle.

Kansas City got a run back in the top of the second following a double and RBI single.

Nickerson’s solo homer to left-center pushed the advantage back to two, 3-1, after four innings.

Kansas City wasn’t going down without a fight. The Roos brought home a pair of runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 3-3.

Buck’s leadoff home run in the bottom of the sixth would be the final bit of offense for either team.

Up NextNo. 25 Wichita State travels to Orlando for a battle of top 25 teams and a big weekend series against No. 23 UCF, April 16-18.