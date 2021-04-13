Bethel College football team eyes up NAIA postseason run

NORTH NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Threshers are back in the NAIA postseason for the first time since 2006.
Bethel College has a 9-1 record and is coming off a Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference championship, their first since 2007.
Head Coach Terry Harrison is in his third season as head coach, and the program has improved each season under his direction.
“There’s a lot of excitement. Bethel has been playing football for 100 years and this is only the third time we’ve been to the playoffs.,” said Harrison. “While the playoffs are cool, we’re proud of that and our alumni are, but more than that, the three year progress, to me is amazing and has been so fun to be apart of.”
The Threshers will travel to Columbia, Kentucky for the first round of the NAIA Football Championship Series, taking on Lindsey Wilson College on Saturday, April 17 at 12:30 p.m. (CT).