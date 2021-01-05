Bieniemy in the mix for NFL head coaching jobs again; Chiefs fans weigh in

KANSAS CITTY, Mo. — The NFL has six head coaching vacancies. Once again, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is in the mix.

“I would hate to lose him. I just feel like the Chiefs are on a roll right now. They’re such a good family, the players and the coaching staff,” Chiefs fan Jill Evert said.

The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions have already interviewed Bieniemy. According to NFL insiders, the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are also interested.

“I’d love for him to stay, but he’s been needing this for a long time. It’s OK. I think he needs to be a head coach,” Chiefs fan Norris White said.

Bieniemy’s spent eight years with the Chiefs and three years as offensive coordinator. Through those years, his play calling helped the Chiefs offense become one of the most dynamic in the league.

While Chiefs Kingdom would love to see Bieniemy stay, many believe he deserves a chance to lead a team.

“I totally get it. You never want to prevent the growth, the professional growth of someone. But we still have huge respect for him. We love him. We’d love him to stay, but I wish him the best,” Evert said.

Other NFL fans agree that it’s time for Bieniemy to spread his wings.

“He’s done a tremendous job here in Kansas City. He’s been a great play caller and a really stand-up guy. So he absolutely deserves a shot,” NFL fan Kevin Vanemburgh said.

Head coach Andy Reid said he knows Bieniemy is more than able to lead an NFL of his own.

“I have not seen many guys that are as great a leader as he is of men. And in this business, that’s huge,” Reid said. “You’re never going to have to worry about Eric Bieniemy, never — on the field, off the field.”