Big 12 adjusts how it plans to handle games involving teams hit by COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Conference adjusts its basketball game policy before teams start playing in-conference games.

It comes after Tuesday’s out-of-conference game between Kansas and Colorado was canceled over COVID-19 concerns. Other schools in the conference have also been forced to cancel games this season.

The Big 12 Conference tweeted that its updated policy will allow a “no contest” if a team has less than six scholarship players and one countable coach available for a game. That means neither team would get a win or a loss on their record.

🚨 The Big 12 has made updates to the current Basketball – Game Threshold/Game Postponement/Rescheduling Policy#Big12WBB x #Big12MBB pic.twitter.com/542o4uZE3R — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 22, 2021

The Big 12 said it will do the best of its ability to reschedule the contest and will make every effort to avoid having a team play three games in a seven-day period during consecutive weeks.

The new policy applies to both men’s and women’s basketball.

Previously, the impacted team had to forfeit the game and received a loss in conference standings. It also said that “the opponent will be credited with a win in the conference standings” and that “both teams will be deemed to have played the game for the purposes of conference standings only.”

KU’s next game is scheduled for Dec. 29 at Allen Fieldhouse. Tip is at 7 p.m.