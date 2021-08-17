Big 12 announces Threshold Policy

IRVING, TX. (KSNW) – The Big 12 Conference has set its game threshold policy for the upcoming season announced on Tuesday.

In the event a Conference game is canceled due to a team not having enough student-athletes to compete (due to COVID-19 or for any reason), that team will forfeit and will be credited with a loss in the Conference standings. The opponent will be credited with a win in the Conference standings.  Both teams will be deemed to have played the game for purposes of Conference standings only.  A forfeit can be declared at any point before a completed contest, and when possible would occur prior to the visiting team commencing travel. 

Additionally, if both teams are unable to compete, a No Contest would be declared and, if needed, an unbalanced tiebreaker would be utilized to determine Conference championship participants in football or championship seeding in other sports. The Commissioner retains discretion to declare a No Contest if extraordinary circumstances warrant.

