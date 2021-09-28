Big 12 quarterback play full of struggles and surprises

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) passes against West Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

(AP) — Much of the quarterback play in the Big 12 so far this season is not what anyone expected. The league’s best are struggling.

Some newcomers have made some big early impressions.

Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Iowa State’s Brock Purdy led their teams to the Big 12 title game last season. Both have struggled this year.

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) runs as he looks to pass against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.

Casey Thompson has come off the bench to lead a Texas offense that is piling up yards and points.

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson (11) lunges into the end zone for a touchdown against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas.

Gerry Bohanon has been excellent for Baylor.

Other teams have seen their QBs injured.