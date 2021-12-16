Iowa State’s Breece Hall named consensus All-American

Iowa State’s Breece Hall (28) tries to break away from Texas Tech’s Colin Schooler (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

AMES, Iowa (Iowa State Athletic Communications) – Iowa State running back Breece Hall is a consensus All-American for the second-straight season.

Hall wrapped up the year by earning first-team All-America recognition from Walter Camp, AP, AFCA and the Sporting News. He was a second-team All-America choice from the FWAA, precluding him from becoming a unanimous All-American for the second season in a row.

In 2020, Hall was a first-team All-American selection from all five recognized lists to become the first and only unanimous All-American in Iowa State football history.

Hall produced another incredible season, leading the nation in scoring (138), total touchdowns (23) and rushing touchdowns (20).

Hall leads the Big 12 and is fifth nationally in rushing yards per game (122.7), becoming the ninth player in school history to reach the 1,000-yard plateau in multiple seasons.

A native of Wichita, Kan., Hall rushed for over 100 yards in seven games and tallied over 200 yards from scrimmage three times, including a career-high 281 yards vs. TCU. He is Iowa State’s all-time career leader in scoring (336), touchdowns (56) and rushing touchdowns (50), ranking fourth in Big 12 history in total touchdowns.

Hall’s ability to produce points has been on display again in 2021. He matched his school-record total in scoring (138) and total touchdowns (23) this season.

He has seven multi-TD rush games to rank second nationally, and his 20 career multi-TD games equals the Big 12 record.

Hall’s outstanding consistency throughout his career is eye-popping. In his last 32 games, Hall has recorded 56 touchdowns and has been over 100 yards from scrimmage 27 times.

Hall made history in the regular-season finale vs. TCU when he rushed for a touchdown in his 24th consecutive game, breaking the all-time NCAA FBS record.

The Cyclone star has 17 rushes for 20+ yards this year, including four of 50+ yards to equal his season school record he set a year ago.

The versatile Hall caught 36 passes for 302 yards out of the backfield.