1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Church of Christ (McPherson) Greeley County Schools - USD 200 Oaklawn Elementary

Big 12 Sanctions Kansas and K-State for Field Storming Incidents

Sports

by: Big 12 Conference

Posted: / Updated:
Big 12 Football_416133

In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued public reprimands for the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and Texas Christian University for the handling of field storming incidents at the conclusion of home football contests this past Saturday.  Additionally, both K-State and TCU have been levied $25,000 fines.

“Our institutions have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” said Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.“ Although the Big 12 does not currently have a policy prohibiting spectators from entering playing areas for post-game celebrations, it is of utmost importance that home game management provide adequate security measures for our student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators.  That expectation includes providing safe passage from the playing field to the locker room, and protection of the visiting team bench area.”  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories