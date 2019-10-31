In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued public reprimands for the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and Texas Christian University for the handling of field storming incidents at the conclusion of home football contests this past Saturday. Additionally, both K-State and TCU have been levied $25,000 fines.
“Our institutions have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” said Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.“ Although the Big 12 does not currently have a policy prohibiting spectators from entering playing areas for post-game celebrations, it is of utmost importance that home game management provide adequate security measures for our student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators. That expectation includes providing safe passage from the playing field to the locker room, and protection of the visiting team bench area.”
Big 12 Sanctions Kansas and K-State for Field Storming Incidents
In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued public reprimands for the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and Texas Christian University for the handling of field storming incidents at the conclusion of home football contests this past Saturday. Additionally, both K-State and TCU have been levied $25,000 fines.