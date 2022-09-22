INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX 59) – Five NFL games were determined by three points or fewer last weekend to make it 12 total decided by that slim margin, the most in league history through two weeks.

To add to the thrilling finishes, three teams (Cardinals, Dolphins and Jets) rallied from 13 points or more in the fourth quarter to win. Football fans are hoping for more of the same this weekend.

Week 3 begins with an AFC North battle between the Steelers and Browns on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are looking to respond after blowing their chances to go to 2-0 last week.

On Sunday, two of the remaining six unbeaten teams will meet in Miami when the Bills visit the Dolphins in a 1 p.m. ET matchup.

In the second wave of games, future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers square off in Tampa. The two have combined for six Super Bowl MVP awards.

WXIN’s Chris Hagan runs down this weekend’s whole slate of games in “Big Game Bound” on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET.

Chris talks with WJW’s P.J. Ziegler about how the Browns can rebound after blowing a 30-17 lead to the Jets last week.

Also on the Week 3 edition: reports from Buffalo, Detroit and Cincinnati and picks from former NFL running back Jarrett Payton.