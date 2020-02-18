Racing world takes to social media reacting to Ryan Newman crash at Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WGHP/AP) — Many took to social media Monday night reacting to Ryan Newman’s horrific crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.
Newman wrecked as the leader and crossed the finish line with his car on its roof, engulfed in flames.
Newman was taken to the hospital by ambulance after the crash. There is no word on his condition.
Denny Hamlin won the race after two red flags and two overtimes. He’s the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995 and has won three overall.