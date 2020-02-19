Ryan Newman up and walking after Daytona crash, Roush Fenway says

DAYTONA, Fla. (WDAF) — NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is up and walking around the Halifax Medical Center after a scary crash during the Daytona 500 on Monday left him critically injured, Roush Fenway Racing posted in a tweet.

The news continues his trend of rapid improvement after the organization stated that he was already awake and talking on Tuesday, the day after the crash.

“Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night’s last-lap accident,” the racing organization stated. “The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around… he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.”

Ryan Newman Continues Great Improvement: pic.twitter.com/66rToCHGsj — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

The 42-year-old Newman was in the lead on the final lap when Denny Hamlin, who was in third, pushed Ryan Blaney in second. Blaney then caught the back bumper of Newman, pushing him hard into the wall. The car ended in the air, hitting the track upside down. His car burst into flames before finally coming to a rest off the track.

The 2008 winner of the Daytona 500 was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The team said they will continue to provide information as it becomes available.