Dale Earnhardt Jr. to drive pace car at 2019 Indianapolis 500

MOORESVILLE, NC – DECEMBER 06: Dale Earnhardt Jr. watches on during the Nationwide 2019 Paint Scheme Reveal at GoPro Motorplex on December 6, 2018 in Mooresville, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The driver of the pace car for the 103rd Indianapolis 500 has been announced.

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be behind the wheel of the 2019 Corvette Grand Pace Car.

He’ll also be broadcasting the race for NBC.

“I was already excited to attend my first Indianapolis 500 with NBC Sports, but driving the Pace Car just takes it to another level,” Earnhardt said in a news release. “The Corvette Grand Sport is an awesome car, and it’s an honor to be asked to lead the field to the green flag.

Earnhardt previously drove the pace car at the 2018 Brickyard 400.

He retired from NASCAR following the 2017 season.