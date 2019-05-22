Engine maker Cummins restores 5 Indianapolis 500 cars

Big Race - Indy

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Engine maker Cummins is celebrating 100 years of business by bringing back historic Indianapolis 500 race cars. 

Cummins employees restored five Cummins-powered cars, all of which raced in the Indianapolis 500. They all will take the track Sunday for a vintage parade lap before the green flag drops.

PREVIOUS: 5 historic cars by engine maker Cummins will take lap at Indy 500Cummins plans expanded operations at 3 Indiana locations

Lyn St. James, the 1992 Rookie of the Year, will drive one of the cars, the Green Hornet.

The former IndyCar driver said, “It is a kick. it sounds like a race car, it feels like a race car. I almost did a burnout just driving down the straightaway because it has so much power. It was so responsive. I just felt right in the car.” 

Two of the cars, including the Green Hornet, are from the 1950s. The other three are from the 1930s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Twitter Feed

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather