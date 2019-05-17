Fast Friday at IMS expected to draw large crowds

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Friday marks Fast Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Fast Friday leads into qualifying weekend at the track. Attendance is expected to be pretty high at the track today.

The gates to the track opened at 10 a.m. and open practice began at 11 a.m.

If you’re looking to head to the track today, you may consider getting there earlier rather than later.

Tickets for Friday’s practice are $15. Kids under 15 will be able to get in for free.

The gates will remain open until 6 p.m. with the qualifications draw at 6:15 p.m.

This weekend is also armed forces weekend, honoring those who have served our country.