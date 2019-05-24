IMS president talks weather plans ahead of Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The weather was dry Friday afternoon at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

On race day, many fans can handle a little rain. But once lightning starts flashing, a crowd of 300,000 fans outside becomes a dangerous combination.

IMS officials are already preparing for any type of weather concerns.

Visual messages on boards and voice announcements will inform fans around the track if storms are nearby.

Doug Boles, president and CEO of IMS, said he and his team will give fans plenty of time to evacuate if storms are heading toward the track.

“Terre Haute is really a point at which we need to start making decisions if we need to move people out of the venue because something could be here in an hour, and we want to give ourselves 45 minutes or an hour to at least get people down and out of the grandstands so that is certainly something we have to think about. So that’s what we’re looking not just at what’s in Hendricks County, but we’re looking over at Vigo County, at the state line. As things come across, where exactly do we need to start making a decision that’s going to impact all of our customers?” said Boles.

If you’re heading to the track this weekend stay aware, take action and follow directions.