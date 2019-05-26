LIVE: Catch seven hours of streaming coverage before the Indy 500

AnvatoPlayer(“p0″).init({ accessKey:”nM2v78QkBpJzXmheB2s5C2bj8oy6BogR”, video:”adstAvB1epQ7m2jZ”, token:”d6QaQmmz4jeswr5SX9MTgPbmGucED1duAuV7pkGSofo~Mn4wfg”, mcp:”LIN”, autoplay:true, width:”100%”, trackTimePeriod:”30″, plugins:{ comscore: { script: ‘https://storage.googleapis.com/web-player-test/comscore/ComScorePlugin.min.js’, clientId: ‘6036439’, useDerivedMetadata: true, mapping: { video:{ c3: ‘https://www.wishtv.com/’, c4: ‘*null’, c6: ‘*null’, ns_st_cl: ‘{{COMSCORE_CLIP_LENGTH}}’, ns_st_pr: ‘{{TITLE}}’, ns_st_ep: ‘{{EPISODE}}’, ns_st_ge: ‘News’, ns_st_st: ‘wish’, ns_st_pu: ‘Nexstar’, ns_st_en: ‘*null’, ns_st_sn: ‘*null’, ns_st_ia: ‘*null’, ns_st_ce: ‘*null’, ns_st_ddt: ‘*null’, ns_st_tdt: ‘*null’, }, ad: { ns_st_cl: ‘{{COMSCORE_CLIP_LENGTH}}’, } } }, googleAnalytics:{ trackingId:”UA-32507368-14″, events:{ VIDEO_STARTED:{ alias:”Live Stream – videoContentPlay”, category:”Live Stream” }, VIDEO_COMPLETED:{ alias:”Live Stream – videoComplete”, category:”Live Stream” }, USER_PAUSE:{ alias:”Live Stream – videoPause”, category:”Live Stream” }, VIDEO_VIEWED:{ alias:”Live Stream – videoViewCheckpoint”, category:”Live Stream” } } }, dfp:{ clientSide:{ adTagUrl:”https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/live/ads?sz=9×1000&iu=/5678/lin.wish/livestream&ciu_szs=300×250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&unviewed_position_start=1&correlator=7105&pmnd=0&pmxd=360000&pmad=1&url=[referrer_url]&description_url=[description_url]&correlator=[timestamp]” } } } });

(WISH) — It’s finally raceday!

The 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 is on tap for Sunday.

WISH, our sister station in Indianapolis, is streaming seven hours of pre-race coverage.

After the show, be sure to catch the race!