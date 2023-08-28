The Big Ten debuts on Saturday, Sept. 2, on NBC and KSN. It is the first time ever that Big Ten Football will have a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network. Peacock will also serve as the exclusive home for nine additional Big Ten Football games this season.

The game on Saturday begins at 6 p.m. at will be West Virginia at Penn State.

“With Big Ten Saturday Night and Sunday Night Football headlining each fall weekend in primetime on NBC and Peacock, along with our historic Notre Dame Football partnership, NBC Sports will be the home of the premier games in college football and the NFL,” said Pete Bevacqua, NBC Sports chairman. “In addition, with the rights to a wide range of Big Ten events, Peacock and NBC Sports will be a year-round destination for the best in college sports.”

Grammy award-nominated band Fall Out Boy will open the shows with a chorus of “Here Comes Saturday Night.”

“We are excited to have Fall Out Boy star in our show open to help us capture the passion and pageantry of Big Ten Football in primetime,” said Tripp Dixon, NBC Sports creative director.