Blue Dragons, Broncbusters win, set up showdown at Riverfront Stadium

GARDEN CITY and INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Now there are two. Following wins during Sunday’s semi-final matchups at Garden City and Independence, the Hutchinson Blue Dragons and the Garden City Broncbusters will advance to the Jayhawk Conference Championship on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Garden City 27, Butler Community College 16

In Garden City, Butler came into their second-round contest off a road win at number one seeded Coffeyville on the Red Ravens home turf. The Grizzlies struck first with the block of a Garden City punt just under the 9-minute mark of the first quarter.

The Broncbusters scored on their next two drives against the Grizzlies, as they put together a seven-play drive that led to a 26-yard field goal by William Greig to take a one-point lead.

Butler misfired on their next drive with two penalties and a 12-yard punt which allowed the Broncbusters to take the ball over on the Butler 3-yard line, following two rushing plays by Dedrick Taibert the Broncbusters scored the first touchdown of the contest taking a 10-2 lead into the second quarter.

The Grizzlies and the Broncbusters traded touchdowns in the second quarter, Butler scoring on a 6-play 83-yard drive to start the second quarter and the Broncbusters capped the first half with a turnover driven three-yard drive with 8:47 left in the half.

Garden City Started the second half with a 20-yard field goal at the 7:36 mark by Jason Hernandez extending the Broncbuster lead to 11 as they led 20-9.

The strike of the day came on Butler’s next drive, as the Grizzly quarterback connected with Jordan Kemp for a 60-yard touchdown to bring the Grizzlies back to within four with 7-minutes left in the third quarter.

The Broncbusters rounded out the scoring, with a 10-play, 46-yard drive with 3:18 left in the contest.

Butler ends its season with a 1-9 record.

Hutchinson 42, Independence 0

In Independence, Hutchinson scored early and often to rout the Pirates.

The Blue Dragons scored just 24-seconds into the contest following a screen pass to Malik Benson where he rambled 87-yards for a touchdown.

Later on, in the first quarter NJCAA offensive player of the week, Dylan Laible connects with Benson again for a 76-yard touchdown pass.

Laible finishes off the Blue Dragon scoring in the first quarter with a 52-yard touchdown pass to Demarlyon Houston with 3:51 left in the first quarter.

The Blue Dragons would score three more times in the contest, Liable to Cortez Braham a 13-yard strike in the second quarter to end first half scoring. In the second half, Hutchinson would score on a 71-yard drive capped off with a one-yard touchdown run by Tye Edwards, and a fifth touchdown pass by Laible, a 12-yard strike to Benson to cap scoring in the contest.

Hutchinson finished the contest with 296 total passing yards, Laible finished the day with 5 TDs, and was 15 of 23 with 296 yards.

Independence finishes the season 8-2.

Hutchinson will face Garden City in Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium for the Conference Championship. Kickoff time is set for 1 p.m.