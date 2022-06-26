WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Is it a boy or a girl?

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes took to their Instagram and Twitter accounts Sunday, June 26 to reveal the sex of their baby.

The reveal comes four weeks after they announced their second pregnancy.

Both posted a minute-long video from their gender reveal party.

Before the reveal, family and friends in attendance guessed what sex it would be.

“Guaranteed boy,” said Patrick, the soon-to-be daddy of two. Brittany also guessed a baby boy. “Um, boy,” she said.

The two revealed what it is by shooting water guns filled with colored water to reveal rather it would be a boy or girl.

To see what they are having, watch the video here.