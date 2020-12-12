Bradford, Kansas St. hold on to beat Milwaukee 76-75

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Davion Bradford had a career-high 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, Rudi Williams scored 11 of his season-high 16 points in the second half and Kansas State held on to beat Milwaukee 76-75. Tafari Simms hit a 3 to give Milwaukee its first lead of the second half with 7:46 to play but Bradford answered with a dunk to spark a 15-7 run and the Wildcats (2-4) led the rest of the way. Mike McGuirl and Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap the spurt and make it 74-67 with 1:27 left. DeAndre Gholston led the Panthers (0-1) with 15 points, Grant Coleman scored 14, and Te’Jon Lucas added 11 points and nine assists. Milwaukee had been scheduled to open its season Nov. 27 but the program had a 14-day pause due to COVID-19 protocols.

