Breece Hall grabs second straight Big-12 Newcomer of the Week award

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the second straight week, Iowa State freshman running back Breece Hall grabbed Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors.
The former Northwest Grizzlies tailback went over 100-yards on the ground for the second straight game, rattling off a career-high 183 yards on 19 carries.
His effort was the third best performance by a Cyclone freshman and the best ever by a true freshman in school history.
Hall would also come down with three catches for 73 yards.
The Wichita native now has 399 yards and five touchdowns on the ground so far this season.