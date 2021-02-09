Chiefs coach Britt Reid placed on administrative leave

AVENTURA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday that it has placed coach Britt Reid on administrative leave.

Reid, a Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach and son of head coach Andy Reid, was under investigation for driving impaired after police say he was involved in a three-vehicle crash lasts Thursday night near Arrowhead Stadium.

In a statement Kansas City Chiefs released Tuesday afternoon, they said:

“Outside Linebackers Coach Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave following last Thursday’s multi-vehicle accident. We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested.

Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.”