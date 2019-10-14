Brown Signs Contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Athletics) – Former Kansas State guard Barry Brown, Jr., has signed a contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the organization announced on Monday (October 14).

Brown, who appeared in seven games for the Timberwolves in the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from July 5-15, is expected to spend a majority of his time with their G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, during the upcoming 2019-20 season.

Minnesota’s current 20-man roster has to be trimmed to 15 by Monday, October 21 with the regular season set to start on Tuesday, October 22. The Timberwolves open the season against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, October 23. The G-League Wolves, who play their home games at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, tip their season off on Friday, November 8.

Brown is third Wildcats to play for Minnesota, joining Askia Jones (1994-95) and Michael Beasley (2010-12).

Brown played in seven games during the Las Vegas Summer League for the Timberwolves, which lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Championship game. He averaged 8.0 points on 40 percent shooting (20-of-50) to go with 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 16.6 minutes per game. He scored a tournament-high 14 points against the Dallas Mavericks in the first round the Summer League playoffs on July 13 before registering 12 points and 3 rebounds in the loss to the Grizzlies in the Championship game on July 15.

The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection, Brown led the Wildcats in nearly every statistical category in 2018-19, including scoring (14.6 ppg.), double-digit scoring games (28), 20-point games (seven), field goals made (184) and attempted (425), free throws made (88) and attempted (124) and steals (65). He connected on 43.3 percent (184-of-425) from the field, including 29.8 percent (42-of-141) from 3-point range, and shot 71 percent (88-of-124) from the free throw line.

Brown left K-State in the Top 10 in 13 career categories, including first in games played (139), consecutive games played (139) and steals (254), second in minutes played (4,472), third in field goals attempted (1,519), fourth in double-digit scoring games (91) and field goals made (633) and fifth in scoring (1,781).

In his 139-game career, Brown averaged 12.8 points on 41.7 percent shooting (633-of-1519), including 31.9 percent (173-of-542) from 3-point range, with 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 32.2 minutes per game.

Brown was part of a senior class that posted an 88-51 (.633) overall record, advanced to three NCAA Tournaments and won a share of the 2018-19 Big 12 regular season title.