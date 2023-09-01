BUHLER, Kan. (KSNW) — The high school football season kicks off this week amidst a shortage of referees from the middle school level all the way up to varsity.

There’s one high school in Reno County that’s trying to do something about it.

Buhler High School has a half dozen teachers and administrators who also serve as game referees and officials. It’s also one of only a handful of schools across the state that is offering a class in sports officiating.

The classrooms and hallways at Buhler High School are filled with current and possibly future football and basketball referees.

“Within a few walking steps, there’s three of us that are on a football crew together. We have another crew member on our crew that’s at the middle school. And we have a retired teacher who’s our white hat who’s in our building every day doing some things,” says teacher and girl’s golf head coach Brennan Torgerson.

“Buhler’s a great place. It’s full of educators who have a true heart for students and true heart for sports in general and combining those two things together,” says history teacher and referee Jeff Comer. “It really does make sense, and I don’t think necessarily Buhler’s any more special than anywhere else, but I feel like this is a great place full of teachers who love and care for students and care about sports.”

All together, there are five Buhler educators who work together as a football crew every week.

“Yeah, we work together, and then on Friday nights, you know, we go out and hang out. It’s a bond that we have on our crew that’s really special that I really enjoy. I love officiating, and so I’m really privileged that I get to work with those guys,” added Comer.

Justin Seuser is Buhler’s athletic director. He’s also a former high school referee who now works as a scheduler for small college officials.

“It’s education, whether they’re in the classroom, you know, they’re with one of our clubs or activities. They’re giving back to kids in our programs. And so for them to go out and do it, you know, in the officiating realm is just as good as what they do in the classroom,” said Seuser.

Now, Buhler students are learning so they can someday help to fill some of the voids where refs, umps, statisticians, line judges and other game day support are needed. Torgerson just started teaching a sports officiating class.

“I really felt like that – we had a population in our high schools that would be a great part-time job for high school students, and the things that they would learn about not only officiating but also about relationships and saying you’re gonna be somewhere at a certain time and getting there. All of those life lessons, I thought, would be a tremendous opportunity for the students of Buhler High School,” said Turgerson.

There are 16 students enrolled in the class, with 20 more pre-enrolled for next semester.

“I started looking and saw they need more (officials). It made me want to take the class even more,” said Buhler sophomore Conner Vineski.

“I’ve learned the rules of the game. Some things I didn’t know by watching it and going in-depth in the game,” said Buhler senior Adylaye McCoy.

Torgerson utilizes the Ref Reps curriculum recommended by the Kansas State High Schools Activities Association.

“There’s there’s several schools across the state. They’re starting to get on board. We’re pretty proud of the efforts that Coach Torgerson had put into play to get this started and all the people along the way, you know, to take the faith that this is something good for us, and we can make a positive impact out of it,” said Seuser.

Scott Goodheart, the head of officiating at the KSHSAA, says about two dozen schools across Kansas are utilizing the Ref Reps program. He also says Buhler is leading by example.

Torgerson asks any retired referees or officials in the state to consider donating their old or unused stripes and gear to his class. He says it costs $150 to outfit a referee. If you have gear to donate, contact Mr. Torgerson at Buhler High School.