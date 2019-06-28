Buster Posey Catchers Clinic Inspiring young athletes

WICHITA, KAN.- Athletes from the Wichita area woke up early during summer vacation for an opportunity to learn from some of the best catchers in the country.

Buster Posey National Catcher of the Year finalist Eric Young and number one MLB draft pick Adley Rutschman spent Thursday at Eck Stadium with more than 100 bright eyed boys and girls eager to learn from the stars.

Catchers put their skills to the test with coaches from the Just Block It staff and volunteers. Athletes worked on drills such as throwing to all the bases, bunting plays and pop flies.

“My favorite part about being a catcher is getting to be in charge of everybody and keeping them together,” says nine year old Paige Stroot.

The experience is also rewarding for the professional athletes.

“I’m able to come out here and give back; be in the same position that they were,” Rutschman said. “So I think that’s a cool thing, just to have that perspective.”

Yang added that he was “super happy” to be at the camp.

“And it’s exciting to see all these kids happy to be out here, too,” he said. “Excited, ready to learn.”

