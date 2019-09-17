Carter Stanley tabbed as a Manning Award Star of the Week

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – AUGUST 31: Quarterback Carter Stanley #9 of the Kansas Jayhawks in action during the game against the Indiana State Sycamores at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KU Athletics)— Senior quarterback Carter Stanley was named one of eight Manning Award Stars of the Week, the AllState Sugar Bowl announced on Monday, after Stanley threw for 238 yards on 20-of-27 passing and three touchdowns, in Kansas’ dominating win over Boston College on Friday.

Stanley helped lead the Jayhawks to their first road win over a Power-5 opponent since 2018, recording a 89.8 quarterback rating in his third-career three touchdown performance. The honor marks the first time Stanley has been named as a Manning Award Star of the Week.

Stanley joins seven other quarterbacks as Stars of the Week, in which college football fans can now go to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page to vote for what they think was the best performance from this past weekend. Voting closes on Thursday at 11 a.m. CT, with the top vote-getter being announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in 2004 to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

In its first 15 years, the Manning Award has recognized the top names in college football. It has honored quarterbacks from 12 different schools and from four different conferences. The Big 12 Conference (Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Vince Young, Colt McCoy and Robert Griffin III) leads the way with five Manning Award honorees, while the Southeastern Conference (Johnny Manziel, Cam Newton, JaMarcus Russell and Tim Tebow) and the Atlantic Coast Conference (Deshaun Watson twice, Matt Ryan and Jameis Winston) have four Manning Award winners each. Oklahoma (Murray and Mayfield) joins Texas (McCoy and Young) as the only schools with two different winners.

All the Manning Award winners follow in the footsteps of the Mannings themselves. In college, Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning combined for over 25,000 passing yards and 201 touchdowns while playing in 10 bowl games and earning four bowl MVP awards. Archie was the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, while both Peyton and Eli were selected No. 1 overall.

In addition to the Manning Award’s yearly honor, each week during the regular season, eight quarterbacks are recognized as Manning Quarterbacks of the Week. Sixty players from 59 different schools were honored during the 2018 season.