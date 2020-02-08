Wichita native breaks Weber State career scoring record

OGDEN (Weber State Athletics)- Jerrick Harding made history in multiple ways Thursday night in leading Weber State to a win.

Harding scored 44 points, became Weber State’s all-time leading scorer, and led the Wildcats to a 70-66 win over Sacramento State Thursday night at the Dee Events Center.

Harding entered the game needing 24 points to pass Jeremy Senglin as Weber State’s all-time leading scorer. He accomplished that feat in the first half. He scored 25 first half points, with a jumper at the end of the half, to break the record.

He followed that up with 19 points in the second half and finished the game 14 of 21 shooting, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, which tied his career-high. He was also a perfect 11 of 11 from the free throw line.

Weber State shot 53 percent from the field and held Sacramento State to 41 percent. WSU was 7 of 16 from 3-point range.

And the Wildcats needed all his points. Sacramento State led by five points early on before the ‘Cats came back to take a 35-29 lead at halftime. The Wildcats led by as many as 10 points early in the second half but Sacramento State fought back and tied the game at 66-66 with 1:42 to play. Harding made a jumper with 1:25 to play and the Wildcats made key stops down the stretch to seal the win.

Michal Kozak added nine points and Tim Fuller grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Weber State has won three of their last four games and the Wildcats improve to 9-14 overall and 5-7 in Big Sky play.

The Wildcats are back home Saturday night to host Northern Arizona.