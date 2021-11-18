Chiefs-Cowboys game ticket: One of NFL’s priciest this season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Average ticket prices for Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Sunday are now averaging close to $500.

The lowest “get-in” price on TickPick is $330, according to the no-fee secondary ticket-broker, making it the NFL’s most expensive ticket this weekend.

It is also the priciest Chiefs game of 2021, and the NFL’s fifth most expensive ticket of the season.

TickPick reports 37 percent of its sales for this weekend’s game have come from Texas zip codes. Kyle Zorn, a marketing strategist for the company says usually only vacation destinations like Las Vegas or Miami can draw that sort of interest from visiting fans. But Kansas City has a couple things those cities don’t, an MVP quarterback in the loudest stadium in the world.

“I’m a big fan of Patrick Mahomes but I’m a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart, Arrowhead Stadium? Come on I had to be here,” Garrett Speights said, arriving at the airport on a flight from Dallas.

Of course Kansas City also boasts its barbecue, which every fan we met immediately mentioned.

“Good opportunity to see two good teams and we’ve never been to KC out here. So hopefully we’ll have a good time, and get some good barbecue,” Cowboys fan Aaron Charles said arriving from California.

At Jack Stack Thursday some Cowboys fans from Utah were already chowing down, and the restaurant was ready for them,.

“When the Chiefs schedule comes out we always look at the teams that are coming into town and this season was like a dream season for us, so its been awesome. It definitely affects our business level,” Nick Beffer, Jack Stack Freight House General Manager, said.

Zorn said the Cowboys are one of the teams that generally travels well, especially to cities they don’t often play. They haven’t been to Kansas City since 2013. But the 37% of sales from Texas is well beyond the norm. By contrast only 11% of the Chiefs upcoming game against Denver are from zip codes outside Kansas and Missouri.

Zorn said while ticket prices by this point in the week usually start to fall, they’re still rising, something he expects to continue until Sunday morning. Leaving some season ticket holders to ponder how much if any amount would convince them to give up their chance to see what could be the game of the year.

The most expensive tickets sold for the game on the site were $966 each, in Section 120, Row 12.