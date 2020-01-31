Chiefs DE Frank Clark will be mic’d up for Super Bowl

AVENTURA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 28: Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 28, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB). — Defensive end Frank Clark had a few “NSFW” comments after the Chiefs’ victory Jan. 19 in the AFC Championship Game.

[Editor’s note: NSFW means “not safe for work,” for those not hip to the lingo.]

Clark, who was acquired via trade with the Seahawks during the offseason as a central piece of the Chiefs’ defensive rebuild, sprinkled a series of curse words into his emotionally charged soundbites from the field immediately after KC walloped the Tennessee Titans 35-24.

Many noted that the passion Clark spoke with, especially in pushing back against the national narrative leading up to the game that the Chiefs would struggle to stop Titans running back Derrick Henry, seemed to epitomize the missing ingredient the defense lacked one year earlier.

Well, Chiefs Kingdom, here’s a bit of good news.

Clark will be mic’d up for Super Bowl LIV, so fans will get a chance to hear his trash talk on the field during the game against the San Francisco 49ers.