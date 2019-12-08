Chiefs get gear after reportedly sent to New Jersey before game against Patriots

KANSAS CITY, MO – May 13: The helmet of Matt Szymanski #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs lays on the field during the Kansas City Chiefs Minicamp on May 13, 2012 at the Chiefs Training Facility in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs were in Foxborough preparing for their Week 14 matchup against the New England Patriots, but their equipment was late to the party.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, an equipment container that held bags of roughly 35 players, including helmets, shoulder pads and footballs was not unloaded, and accidentally shipped to Newark, New Jersey. 

The equipment has now arrived in Foxborough, with the help of the Massachusetts State Police.

Had Kansas City not been able to get the equipment up to New England in time for kickoff, they would have to forfeit. 

It is unclear how the late arrival of their equipment may impact the Chiefs pregame warm-ups, if at all.

The Chiefs kick off in New England against the Patriots on Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

