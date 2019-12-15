Breaking News
EARP in effect for Wichita
1  of  9
Closings and Delays
Abilene USD #435 East Point Church of Christ Fairview Baptist Church McPherson American Legion Post 24 McPherson Church of Christ Northside Church of Christ (Wichita) Rolling Hills Zoo Tabernacle Bible Church United Methodist Church (Chapman)

Chiefs handle Broncos, 23-3

Sports

by: , KSNT

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 15: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Denver Broncos in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KSNT) – On a snowy day in Arrowhead, the Chiefs played on of their most complete games of the season in a 23-3 win against the Denver Broncos.

Despite snow falling throughout the game, Patrick Mahomes threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Eight different receivers had a reception, Travis Kelce led the way with 11 for 142 yards. Tyreek Hill caught both the touchdown passes.

The defense was stout once again. The Broncos couldn’t move the ball the whole game and only eclipsed 200 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs will hit the road next week to take on the Chicago Bears.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories