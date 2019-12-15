Chiefs handle Broncos, 23-3

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 15: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Denver Broncos in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KSNT) – On a snowy day in Arrowhead, the Chiefs played on of their most complete games of the season in a 23-3 win against the Denver Broncos.

Despite snow falling throughout the game, Patrick Mahomes threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Eight different receivers had a reception, Travis Kelce led the way with 11 for 142 yards. Tyreek Hill caught both the touchdown passes.

The defense was stout once again. The Broncos couldn’t move the ball the whole game and only eclipsed 200 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs will hit the road next week to take on the Chicago Bears.