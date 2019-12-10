Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says QB Patrick Mahomes’ passing hand is not broken

WICHITA, Kan. – Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dealt with a hand injury after an awkward fall in Sunday’s win against the New England Patriots, but according to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, his hand is “OK.”
“It’s bruised up pretty good, but there’s no break,” Reid said.
Reid noted post-game that it was more difficult for Mahomes to grip the ball. On Monday, he admitted that the injury did impact their game plan.
“We went with a little bit more of a shallow cross game [and] shorter throws,” Reid said. “We ran the ball a little more, probably.”
Mahomes is expected to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
