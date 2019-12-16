Breaking News
Boeing to halt production of 737 Max in January
Live Now
Watch KSN News at 6
1  of  7
Closings and Delays
Hutchinson - USD 308 McPherson - USD 418 Wichita Accent Studio Music Academy Wichita Broadway Singers Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Catholic Diocese of Wichita Wichita Young World Dance Studio

Chiefs’ Kelce continues to set records for NFL tight ends

Sports

by: , Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Travis Kelce has never cared much about individual statistics, even though the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been putting up some eye-popping numbers ever since he arrived in the NFL seven years ago. All he cares about is wins.

With another big performance against Denver on Sunday, the chiefs hit the 10-win mark with two games left in the regular season.

Now the trick for Kelce is to keep producing with the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs still in play, and with Super Bowl hopes once the postseason finally begins.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories