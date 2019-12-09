Chiefs lean on defense to beat Patriots in New England

KANSAS CITY, MO. (Associated Press) – The offensive-minded Kansas City Chiefs leaned on their rapidly improving defense to beat the New England Patriots on Sunday. They held Tom Brady to 169 yards passing and the Patriots to 278 yards. They also made the crucial fourth-down stop as the Patriots were trying for the tying touchdown in the closing seconds, something they failed to do during last year’s AFC title game loss at Arrowhead Stadium. The result was clinching a fourth straight AFC West title and keeping alive their hopes for a first-round playoff bye.
- City council will study potential of extending term limits.
- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says QB Patrick Mahomes’ passing hand is not broken
- Teachman’s Take: Arctic chill now, but not all week
- Local school builds Christmas display to help give back to the community
- House Judiciary Committee holds hearing on impeachment evidence