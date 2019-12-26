Chiefs place running back Spencer Ware on injured reserve

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Spencer Ware #39 of the Kansas City Chiefs is pursued by Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears during a game at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo.(KSHB) — The Kansas City Chiefs placed Spencer Ware on injured reserve on Wednesday, ending the running back’s season.

Ware suffered a shoulder injury in a win against the Chicago Bears in Week 16.

He signed with the Chiefs earlier this month as the team worked through injuries at the position. Since signing with the Chiefs, Ware has played in three games. In those games, he carried the ball 17 times for 51 yards.

Before this season, Ware played 38 games as a Chiefs in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

The Chiefs also activated defensive tackle Xavier Williams from the injured reserve to the 53-man roster.