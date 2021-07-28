Chiefs RB Darwin Thompson now second player on COVID list as training camp starts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City Chiefs players are now going through COVID protocol just days after the team regrouped for 2021 training camp.

Running back Darwin Thompson joins long snapper James Winchester on the COVID/reserve list, Coach Andy Reid said. Winchester was placed on the COVID list earlier this week. Neither of them practiced Wednesday. Veterans just reported to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

A player going on the COVID list doesn’t necessarily mean he’s tested positive for COVID-19. The player might have been deemed a “high-risk contact” after being exposed to someone else who did.

It’s not clear which situation applies to Winchester and Thompson or what either of their vaccination statuses are.

Last week Reid said almost all of the Kansas City Chiefs are vaccinated. The Chiefs head coach said 90% of Chiefs players and 100% of the team’s coaching staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Players have really challenged themselves to get things done and take care of business,” Reid said last week.

He said only six NFL teams have 90% of their players vaccinated so far.