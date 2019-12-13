Chiefs rule Claiborne, Fenton out for game against Broncos

NEWARK, NJ (Associated Press) – Two forwards will be on display as Xavier Sneed and Kansas State will take on Reggie Perry and Mississippi State. The senior Sneed has scored 22 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 14.4 over his last five games. Perry, a sophomore, is averaging 16 points over the last five games.

Kansas State's Sneed, Cartier Diarra and Makol Mawien have combined to account for 52 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.