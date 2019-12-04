Chiefs sign running back Spencer Ware

OAKLAND, CA – DECEMBER 02: Spencer Ware #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes with the ball against the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 2, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB)— Kansas City Chiefs fans might see a familiar face in the backfield this weekend when they take on the New England Patriots.

As the team works through injuries in its running back corps, the team said Tuesday afternoon it had signed free agent running back Spencer Ware.

Ware played in 38 games as a Chief in 2015, 2016 and 2018. Ware started the 2019 season with the Indianapolis Colts, but was cut in September.

To make room for Ware, the Chiefs waived wide receiver Gehrig Dieter.

