Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) - If there are changes on the way to the Big 12 Conference, there is no shortage of opinions in Kansas.

"Well I think this is going to be really tough on both Kansas State and Kansas University, certainly the football programs drive so much of the University," said U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R) - Kansas. "Certainly from a financial standpoint I think some of the minor sports are going to be definitely impacted by this. Football kind of paves the way for everything."