Chiefs vs. Titans Preview: Patrick Mahomes set to return

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –  The Chiefs will take on the Titans in Tennessee tomorrow at 12 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes will be making his first start since dislocating his kneecap during Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos in Week 7.

The key to this game will be protecting Mahomes in his return to avoid re-aggravating his knee, or recurring ankle injury.

On the other side of the ball, it is crucial that Kansas City’s defense stops Titans receiver Derrick Henry, who ranks tenth in the league in rushing yards.

Watch as our Taylor Rocha breaks down both sides of the ball for this week’s Thursday night football match up.

