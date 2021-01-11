Chiefs will face Cleveland in Playoffs after Steelers bend to Browns

CLEVELAND, OH – NOVEMBER 04: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The question, “Who will the Chiefs play in the divisional round of the playoffs?” has finally been answered.

It will be the Cleveland Browns after they eliminated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 48-37.

This will be the first matchup between these two teams since 2018. The Chiefs won that game by 16, but a lot has changed since then.

The Browns present a unique matchup for the Chiefs on both sides of the ball. They can control the clock through their dynamic running game, and their defense can get to the quarterback.

But what fans want to know is which version of the Chiefs will show up on Sunday?

It’s not a question often asked about a 14-win team, but the Chiefs aren’t your typical team. They’ve shown many times how good they can be, especially in a late-game comeback. But even with some big late season wins, fans were left wanting more.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 10: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns avoids a tackle by Cameron Sutton #20 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Sunday’s game against the Browns will be a good test, especially for the KC defense. The focus will be stopping the one-two punch of running backs Nick Chubb and former Chief Kareem Hunt.

The Chiefs cut Hunt during the 2018 season. Now, he has bounced back with the Browns.

Patrick Mahomes – Travis Kelce – and Tyreek Hill will look to fire it back up against a very good browns secondary.

The teams will battle it out this Sunday at Arrowhead. Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday.