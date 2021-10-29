Chiefs will offer COVID vaccines, booster shots at Arrowhead Stadium before Giants game

KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 11: An exterior view of the eastern face of Arrowhead Stadium before a game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs on September 11, 2005 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 27-7. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and the University of Kansas Health System are teaming up to host a free COVID-19 vaccination and booster event outside Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night.

Fans with tickets to the Chiefs’ game against the New York Giants can get a first, second or booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a first or booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This isn’t the first time the Chiefs have hosted a vaccine event at Arrowhead Stadium. When vaccines were released earlier this year, the organization held a mass vaccination event at the stadium, getting thousands inoculated.

Then when country music star Garth Brooks came to Kansas City, health officials offered vaccines before the concert at Arrowhead. The health department only administered 35 vaccines at that event.

Since then, the Chiefs said they’ve been looking for another way to encourage fans to get vaccinated.

“We have been working with our partners to identify ways to raise awareness for vaccinations while also exploring events that work within the scope of our operations,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.

“We appreciate the support from the University of Kansas Health System in making this vaccination opportunity available to fans on Monday, and we hope to host similar opportunities as the season progresses.”

The vaccine/booster opportunity will be at the KU Health System tent near the Founder’s Club entrance from 4-7 p.m. The Chiefs-Giants game kicks off at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Pfizer’s vaccine will be available to everyone 12 and older, but parental consent is required for children 12-17. Moderna and J&J vaccines will be available for those 18 and up.

When it comes to booster shots, there are a few other criteria.

For those who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series: 65 years and older Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For those who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

If you have received previous doses, make sure to bring your vaccine card.

“The University of Kansas Health System strongly encourages Chiefs fans and everyone in our community to receive the COVID-19 vaccine because it provides the best protection against severe infection, hospitalization and death,” said Bob Page, president and CEO of KU Health System.