Chiefs WR Hill expected to be at training camp

St. Joseph, MO. (KSNW) – Missouri Western State University will become the temporary home for the Chiefs as they prepare for training camp. The first to move in are the Rookies and Quarterbacks.

Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill is expected to be in attendance for camp. On Friday, The NFL released a statement saying the organization will not be suspending Hill as part of the domestic violence allegations involving his 3-year-old son.

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to focus and get to work with the wide receiver. He’s in an excited mindset I guess you could say, he’s ready to get out here and be a part of the guys and get to enjoy this,” says Mahomes. “Like I said it’s a brotherhood and we are excited that we can go out there, just build with each other and get better together.”