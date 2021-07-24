2021 Chiefs training camp fan information

FILE – In this Monday, July 29, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches a drill during NFL football training camp in St. Joseph, Mo. This was supposed to be the day that a bunch of wide-eyed rookies reported for their first training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs, lugging televisions and fans and other comfort items into the dormitories at Missouri Western State University. Instead, they were tested for COVID-19 and then sent home.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The Kansas City Chiefs start their drive to return to a third consecutive Super Bowl this month with their annual trip north to St. Joseph, Missouri for training camp.

Here are some key dates to look for during the camp, which runs from Friday, July 23 through Wednesday, Aug. 18:

Friday, July 23: Although there’s no practice or public access, rookies and quarterbacks are set to report to camp.

July 24-25: Rookies and quarterbacks will practice in the morning, but these practices aren’t open to fans.

July 26: Veterans report for camp. Though there is a scheduled practice, it won’t be open to fans.

July 27: No practice

July 28: Chiefs Season Ticket members who have signed up for training camp tickets will get an exclusive first look at the team during practice.

July 29: This marks the first day the general public who have signed up for tickets to training camp will get to see the team. Practice starts at 9:15 a.m.

July 30-31: 9:15 a.m. practice open to the public

Aug. 1: No practice

Aug. 2-6: 9:15 a.m. practice

Aug. 7: No practice

Aug. 8: Family Fun day; 9:15 a.m. practice

Aug. 9: 9:15 a.m. practice

Aug. 10: Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day

Aug. 11: No practice

Aug. 12: 9:15 a.m. practice open to the public.

Aug. 13: No practice

Aug. 14: Preseason game No. 1 at San Francisco 49ers at 7:30 p.m. on KSHB 41

Aug. 15: No practice

Aug. 16-17: 9:15 a.m. practice open to the public

Aug. 18: Final Day of camp and Military Appreciation Day. Practice at 8:15 a.m.

Additional fan information is available on the Chiefs’ website.