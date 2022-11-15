KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voting is underway for the Pro Bowl Games, and the event will look a lot different in 2023.

The NFL has eliminated its full-contact all-star game and is replacing it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game.

The league has renamed the event “The Pro Bowl Games,” and it will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days.

The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5. That’s one week before the Super Bowl in Arizona.

Of course, Kansas City fans hope Chiefs players will be unavailable to participate in the Pro Bowl Games this season, dreaming of another trip to the Super Bowl.

But if another shot at the title game isn’t in the Chiefs’ future, the team could send multiple players to the Pro Bowl Games once again.

Last season, six Chiefs players were selected to the Pro Bowl, but Chris Jones dropped out due to injury, and Frank Clark was selected as an alternate.

This year 28 players are eligible for fan voting, which opened Tuesday. Here’s the full list:

QB Patrick Mahomes

RB/RS Isiah Pacheco

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR Mecole Hardman

FB Michael Burton

TE Travis Kelce

RT Andrew Wylie

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

LG Joe Thuney

RG Trey Smith

C Creed Humphrey

DE Frank Clark

DE George Karlaftis

DT Chris Jones

DT Derrick Nnadi

ILB Nick Bolton

OLB Carlos Dunlap

OLB Willie Gay Jr.

CB L’Jarius Sneed

CB Trent McDuffie

CB Joshua Williams

SS Justin Reid

FS Juan Thornhill

K Harrison Butker

P Tommy Townsend

LS James Winchester

ST Chris Lammons

Fans can vote as often as they’d like online now through Dec. 15.

Then in the final two weeks (Dec. 1-15), fans can also vote on Twitter by tweeting the player’s first and last name, the player’s official Twitter handle or creating a hashtag with the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote.

Pro Bowlers will be selected based on votes from fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts for one-third of the overall vote.