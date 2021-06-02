3 Kansas City Chiefs linemen make top 20 in Pro Football Focus position rankings

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 07: Creed Humphrey #56 of the Oklahoma Sooners warms up before playing the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Football Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pro Football Focus continues their rankings of every position on the football field ahead of the NFL season and three Kansas City Chiefs linemen stand among the leagues best.

When it comes to guards, very few made bigger headlines than Joe Thuney when he signed a 5-year $80 million deal with the Chiefs.

The former New England Patriot made his way to Kansas City and sits at No. 3 on the list of guards, according to PFF.

The Chiefs loaded up the Brinks truck for Joe Thuney in free agency this season, but at least they got one of the best guards in the league with all of that money. Thuney isn’t coming off his best season, but he has still allowed just three sacks in three seasons and has been a consistently good run-blocker. Pro Football Focus – Sam Monson

Thuney was the first of a few big offseason acquisitions made by the Chiefs to bolster the offensive line.

Top 10 Guards according to PFF

Quenton Nelson – Indianapolis Colts Zack Martin – Dallas Cowboys Joe Thuney – Kansas City Chiefs Joel Bitonio – Cleveland Browns Brandon Scherff – Washington Football Team Ali Marpet – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Shaq Mason – New England Patriots Brandon Brooks – Philadelphia Eagles Wyatt Teller – Cleveland Browns Rodger Saffold – Tennessee Titans

Another big acquisition for Kansas City in the offseason was Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown via trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

Brown ranks No. 17 in PFF’s list of top tackles coming off his first year playing at left tackle. He was consistent on the line and started in all 16 games for the Ravens.

Brown did have the best season of his short three-year NFL career in 2020. His grade at left tackle ranked 16th among those with at least 350 snaps at the position. He was consistent week after week throughout the season. In fact, Brown was the only tackle overall in 2020 to start all 16 games and not once record a single-game PFF grade below 60.0. Yet, he also never cracked a single-game PFF grade above 80.0. Pro Football Focus – Anthony Threash

Top 10 Tackles according to PFF

David Bakhtiari – Green Bay Packers Trent Williams – San Francisco 49ers Ryan Ramczyk – New Orleans Saints Terron Armstead – New Orleans Saints Ronnie Stanley – Baltimore Ravens Tristan Wirfs – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Garett Bolles – Denver Broncos Laremy Tunsil – Houston Texans Taylor Moton – Carolina Panthers Lane Johnson – Philadelphia Eagles

Last but not least, the Chiefs went big in the 2021 NFL Draft. Big as in 312-pounud 6-foot-5 center Creed Humphrey out of the University of Oklahoma.

The rookie has yet to play a snap in the NFL, but his tenure as a Sooner gives him tremendous upside in the eyes of several analysts.

According to PFF, Humphrey comes in at No. 16 on the list of centers around the NFL.

Humphrey is the first rookie to find his way onto the list. He’ll have to compete with former Rams center Austin Blythe for the job, but I expect Humphrey will win that competition. Humphrey isn’t lacking for experience, seeing nearly 2,500 snaps at Oklahoma. He does a good job of using his hands and leverage to move interior defenders and is coming off a career-high 80.9 overall grade in 2020. He’s just one part of an overhauled offensive line in Kansas City, clearly a priority after how the team’s 2020 campaign ended. Pro Football Focus – Ben Linsey

Top 10 Centers according to PFF