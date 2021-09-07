30th edition of Chiefs’ Red Friday flags on sale before first game of regular season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs will start the season on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, and the Friday before the game marks the 30th edition of Red Friday.

The Chiefs will also celebrate another year of charitable donations to the Ronald McDonald House.

The flags will be available starting Friday, Sept. 10 for $5 at over 135 McDonald’s locations in the Kansas City and St. Joseph area.

Flag sales have raised over $2.8 million for the Ronald McDonald house over the last 8 years.

🚨 #RedFriday is THIS WEEK! 🚨 Purchase your flag this Friday at KC-area McDonald's or online at https://t.co/jjAX571pyX. Net proceeds benefit @RMHCKC. pic.twitter.com/aU8WwNBI0w — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 6, 2021

“Red Friday continues to be one of the most unique events on the calendar and serves as a way for the team to join with members of Chiefs Kingdom around the world to positively impact our community,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.

“After last year’s record-breaking sales effort, we’re excited to kick off the 2021 season by returning to a more familiar Red Friday celebration as we raise money to support the work Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City does for local families.”

Red Friday flags will also be available for purchase in Topeka, Springfield and the Ozarks.

Chiefs fans that do not live in these area will be able to purchase them online for $10 with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Ronald McDonald House.

A map of participating locations can be found online.