KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are months away from the beginning of the 2022 regular season, but San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward is already talking about the upcoming matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs and, specifically, tight end Travis Kelce.

Ward is coming off his best statistical year since being drafted by the 49ers in 2014. He hauled in two interceptions, one pick-six and 77 total tackles.

“I’m looking forward to that matchup with Kelce. Please somebody go and tell him I said it. I’m looking forward. I can’t wait,” Ward said on an Instagram Live where he was taking questions from fans.

In coverage, Ward allowed a 92.5 pass rating, the lowest of his career, and a 59.1% completion percentage.

“Some of y’all was like, ‘Oh! You’re not that guy!'” Ward continued about his 2021 season. “I know I ain’t, but did a tight end get over 50 yards on me? Matter of fact, did they even try to throw the ball to a tight end when I was covering? No sir, no ma’am!”

Kelce is coming off his sixth-consecutive season with 1,000+ receiving yards and seventh consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

The last time Ward and Kelce faced off was in Super Bowl LIV where the Chiefs came back to defeat the 49ers 31-20.

Super Bowl LIV stats

Travis Kelce: 6 catches, 43 yards, 1 touchdown

Jimmie Ward: 11 tackles, 1 forced fumble

The Chiefs will play the 49ers on the road in the Bay Area in 2022. The official schedule will be released later this offseason.